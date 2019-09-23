Yorkshire CCC star Jonny Bairstow not in England Test squad for New Zealand tour

Have your say

JONNY BAIRSTOW has been left out of England’s 15-man Test squad for the tour of New Zealand, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Warwickshire opener Dominic Sibley is rewarded for his remarkable summer with a place on the plane alongside Kent batsman Zak Crawley and Lancashire duo Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson.

Jason Roy is another to miss out after a difficult Ashes series while James Anderson remains unavailable due to a calf injury.

Surrey’s Ollie Pope is back involved while Jos Buttler will be wicket-keeper in New Zealand due to Bairstow’s absence.

mfl ...