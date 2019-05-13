Weekend Review – Wrenthorpe continue climb despite six-wicket haul for Yorkshire CCC’s Josh Poysden

Three wickets in seven balls from Will Bates saw newly-promoted Wrenthorpe snatch victory at Farsley and take over as early joint-leaders in the Bradford Premier League.

Farsley had looked in command when Josh Poysden (6-21) and Matthew Lumb (3-29) dismissed the visitors for 103 and, while they had not found batting easy, they were on track at 75-4.

But then wickets started to tumble and Bates wrapped things up as Farsley slumped out for 92.

Woodlands share top spot after Chris Brice (5-45) helped restrict Hanging Heaton to 139-7 and even after a DLS adjustment because of rain interruptions the home side clinched a four-wicket win with Tim Jackson hitting a half-century.

Suleman Khan twice took two wickets in two balls on his way to 5-53 as Cleckheaton scrambled to 162-9, but with Andrew Deegan responding with 5-64 that proved enough. Despite the efforts of Mark Gill, who included five sixes in an unbeaten 53, Lightcliffe were dismissed for 158.

Archie Scott (5-44) and Charles Best (47no) starred as Pudsey St Lawrence eased past Undercliffe’s 122 total with six wickets in hand and Harry Brook, on debut for Bradford and Bingley, was their top scorer with 32 in a low-scoring win over Methley.

A fourth-wicket stand of 96 between Harry Stothard (57) and Ross Sedgley (48) helped Harrogate to 204-7 in Yorkshire North, but Andrew Bilton hit 86 in reply as Woodhouse Grange clinched victory by six wickets.

Kyle Waite (47) top-scored in Stamford Bridge’s 195-9 and, even though Casey Rudd (40) and Sam Drury (41) gave Scarborough a solid start, they fell 34 runs short with James Keast taking 4-32.

Mark Clarkson (77no) and George Drury (56) shared a century partnership and Luke Kelly picked up four wickets as Dunnington overcame Beverley Town by 31 runs while Sheriff Hutton Bridge took just 24 overs to overtake the 121 DLS target set by Sessay. Oliver Batchelor fell just three runs short of a century in York’s 207-9, but the rain prevented Castleford from replying.

The rain meant only two Yorkshire South games were completed with Cleethorpes moving into a share of top spot with Doncaster Town after beating Tickhill. Louis Kimber hit nine fours and two sixes in his 124 and with Jordan Cook making 68 Cleethorpes set a target of 264-7. Jordan Lowe responded with a brisk 40, but with Cook taking four wickets Tickhill fell 64 runs short.

Elsecar’s 120-7 was enough to beat struggling Aston Hall.

Thongsbridge are at the top of the Huddersfield Premier after beating champions Hoylandswaine. Tom Raven-Hill (6-78) did the damage as the hosts were bowled out for 151 and, after the target was re-assessed, Thongsbridge cruised home.

In the only other top-flight match completed Robin Broom cracked ten fours and six sixes in Armitage Bridge’s 268 on the way to a 148-run win at Barkisland.

The weather also restricted the Aire Wharfe top-flight programme to just two matches.

Despite Richard Atkins’s best efforts (6-44 and 29) Addingham lost to Horsforth, while Collingham beat Bilton.

Waddilove Cup

Guiseley may ply their trade in Division Two these days, but the 21-times cup winners showed they still mean business, bowling out First Division Horsforth for 87 on the way to a seven-wicket win.

Beckwithshaw, who were relegated with Guiseley last year, also beat top-flight opponents, an eighth wicket stand of 90 between Peter Hotchkiss (50no) and Henry Hopkinson (54) enabling them to pass Ilkley’s 160 in which Callum Irvin took 5-27.

And in a third giant-killing win, Hall Park’s Charlie Parker (97no) took them past Addingham’s 210 total that included half centuries from Richard Atkins and Ted Haggas.

George Myers (67) gave Rawdon a solid start and a bright 47 from No8 Joe Smith saw them set a target of 225-7. Jake Hodges then took 5-45 but they couldn’t contain Mustahsan Ali Shah who hit 112no to take Bilton to a two-wicket victory.

With Stephen Brown taking 4-20 Adel could only manage 117-9 and Alex Atkinson (35no) eased cup holders Otley into the next round.

Pool were bowled out for 138, Tom Hynes taking 5-20, but Collingham’s batting didn’t live up to their bowling and the visitors crashed out for 119.

Callum Carson’s 62 was the highlight of North Leeds’ 162-9 and Barry Singleton followed up a knock of 35 with a 6-14 spell as Tong Park Esholt were dismissed for 100.

Heavy Woollen Cup

Gary Park (5-45) and Chris Durham (3-36) starred as Wickersley OV bowled out cup holders Hanging Heaton for 158 to clinch a 31-run victory.

Earlier, Wickersley’s tail enders, led by Luke Shutt (44) and Shahid Hussain (39), helped them recover from 44-5 to a winning 189-9 total.

Luke Patel (101) and Khalil Khan (116no) put on 215 to steer Wrenthorpe to 257-4 before they skittled out Elland for 81, Jordan Sleightholme and Matthew Race each taking three wickets.

Barkisland recovered from 12-5 to post 128 and managed to dismiss league rivals Hoylandswaine for a three-run victory.

ECB National Club Championship

Umair Khan (61) and Scott Hopkinson (69) put on 100 as Castleford set York a 213-8 target but they were unable to defend it. Duncan Snell followed up his three-wicket haul with 120 and put on 119 with James Billington (48no) to clinch victory.

Sam Grant and David Friend each picked up three cheap wickets as Barnard Castle were skittled out for 58, a total Clifton Alliance passed with six wickets in hand.

After a delayed start, Sheffield Collegiate slipped to 16-3 but a lively 94no from Simon Guy, including six sixes, took them to 168-6 and even though Saeed Anwar (41) gave Elsecar a solid start, Shaaiq Choudhry’s 5-38 ensured they fell 29 runs short.

Despite the efforts of Dan Walden (4-49), Cuckney reached 234-6 which proved far too good for Barnsley WM who were dismissed for 122.