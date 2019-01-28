Wakefield tumbler Browne claims top award at gymnastics showcase

Wakefield’s Elliott Browne was recognised for his contribution to gymnastics when he scooped the Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award at the British Gymnastics National Awards at the weekend.

The awards, held at Birmingham Town Hall, acknowledge the outstanding achievements made by gymnasts, volunteers, coaches, clubs and community members across the country.

Winners and recipients from grassroots to elite levels were presented with their awards at the ceremony, which was hosted by the face of BBC Breakfast sport, Mike Bushell.Twenty-two-year-old Browne received the Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award for his success on the international stage over the last year.

The youngster was crowned British tumbling champion in September before upgrading his bronze medal to become a world silver medallist. He is an exciting talent, huge prospect for Great Britain and one to watch.

“2018 was a really good year for me,” said Browne. “I still can’t believe everything I achieved! To be rewarded and recognised by British Gymnastics is such an honour and it was fantastic to celebrate with my team-mates and those that have supported me. It also gives me extra motivation to continue to improvise and I am now back in the gym grafting ready to get back out there and smash 2019!”