Wakefield Trinity snap up Salford's Josh Wood
Wakefield Trinity have signed Salford Red Devils hooker Josh Wood on a two-year deal.
He made his Super League debut in 2015 and - with Tyler Randell having now left the club - will offer offer competition to fellow rake Kyle Wood.
Wood, 23, made just four appearances for Salford this season but is looking to get going again at Belle Vue.
"I had a disappointing year in 2019 due to a little niggle,” he said.
“But I've got it all sorted now and I'm ready for a fresh challenge in 2020.
"I feel like I'm ready to really kick on with my career now and I hope I can do that at Wakefield.
"When I've played against Wakefield in the past, it was always a tough game. As soon as I knew that they were interested, I thought it was a real good opportunity for me.
"I'm now excited for pre-season starting so I can meet all the lads and rip-in to the training."
Wood, who can also play in the halves, is Trinity's fifth signing of the off-season.
Chester said: “He's a tough player is Josh and a really nice kid.
"I'm looking forward to seeing him out there. He's got some decent deception at dummy-half. He's got a really good kicking game and for his size, he's a real tough defender.
"I think the balance between both nines (Kyle and Josh Wood) is just right.
“They're both clever out of dummy-half and both tough defenders. They're not the biggest of blokes but they like to get their bodies in front, which is what you want from a number nine."