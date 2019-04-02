Wakefield Hockey Club’s top teams return to top-flight National League

WAKEFIELD HOCKEY CLUB men’s 1st team ended the season with a trip to City of York, one of the in-form teams since Christmas, knowing that only a win would ensure that they finished as champions.

The Green Army started by far the brighter and, after only 15 minutes, took what looked to be a commanding lead with goals from Jack Richmond and Kieran Barker.

York stepped up their game as Wakefield appeared to think the job was done with a dangerous counter attack that led to a goal.

Ben Davis, for Wakefield, did steady the nerves when a defensive slip from York allowed him clear in the D and the half-time score was 3-1.

Wakefield coach Sam Brown ensured that all minds were on the job in the second half and Wakefield defended some strong attacking play by York, but, with 10 minutes to go, they scored again leaving it at 3-2 over a very nervous last ten minutes. And right on the final whistle York were awarded a penalty corner but the Wakefield defence stood strong and finished as winners.

Wakefield were already assured of promotion to the National League but now finish as champions of the Northern Premier League.

The ladies’ first team bounced straight back to National League hockey, securing promotion before the end of their season last week.

Both Men and Ladies will, therefore, be playing National League hockey next year.

The Men’s 4th team, meanwhile, sealed the Yorkshire Division 4 title and the 7th team finished second only on goal difference in Yorkshire Division 5.

Attention now turns to the summer schedule with several tournaments, including representatives heading to Holland for a hockey competition. Summer League and Family Rush Hockey also starts next month.