VIDEO – Nicholas Pooran embraces great expectations at Yorkshire Vikings in Vitality T20 Blast

NICHOLAS POORAN arrives on the Vitality T20 Blast scene for Yorkshire Vikings with a growing reputation as one of the world’s best batsmen in the shortest format of the game - but don’t expect the weight of expectation to drag him down.

PODCAST - CricketTalk: Yorkshire emerge as outside County Championship contenders and saluting England’s World Cup heroes

Having shown glimpses of his skill with the bat during the recent World Cup with the West Indies, the arrival of the 23-year-old left-hander for the first five games of this year’s 20-over competition has caused some excitement among Yorkshire’s fans.

The Vikings start their campaign on Friday night with a visit from Nottinghamshire Outlaws, with Pooran - who boasts a strike rate of 144.82 in T20 - hoping to make an instant impact.

READ MORE – Yorkshire looking to emulate route taken by England’s World Cup-winners to end T20 misery

“I’m looking forward to it, T20 is one of my favourite games,” said Pooran.

READY FOR ACTION: Yorkshire Vikings' Nicholas Pooran. Picture courtesy of Yorkshire CCC.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of learning the culture of Yorkshire and making everyone proud.

“I’ve been in good nick and I just want to continue the good form I am in. I still have to go about things the way I do for the West Indies, keep my processes right, don’t take anything for granted and just keep doing the right things.

“I thrive when my team is under pressure, I want to help my team come out of pressure situations, I like being under pressure - that is one of my strengths. In the end, it is not about personal success, it is all about ensuring the team is successful.”

Due to his participation in the World Cup, Pooran has been in the UK for the last two months and, while admitting the cooler climate may have taken some getting used to, he feels comfortable playing in English conditions.

I thrive when my team is under pressure, I want to help my team come out of pressure situations, I like being under pressure - that is one of my strengths. Yorkshire’s Nicholas Pooran

“It’s a bit chilly, more than I’m used to, but I’ve been here for the last couple of months,” he added. “But the wickets are actually better than the ones in the Caribbean so I’m really happy.

“I’m here for five games and, hopefully, we can win five out of five. I just want to do as well as I can and make sure that Yorkshire is successful.”