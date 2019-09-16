UCI World Road Championships 2019: All the ways Yorkshire communities are celebrating the cycling event

With the UCI Road World Championships kicking off on Sunday 22 September, communities in Yorkshire each have their own unique ways of celebrating.

This is a comprehensive list of all of the events going on across Yorkshire in honour of the 92nd UCI Road World Championships.

Baildon

Baildon Community Land Art

An 80-metre long word ‘Baildon’ has been created that sits beside a cyclist, with a pair of rainbow wheels that spin for the cameras.

The five Baildon schools, SAndal, Baildon CE, Hoyle Court and Glenaire Primaries and Titus Salt Secondary, are all pitching in to help draw and animate the cyclist, after which they will enjoy a family picnic together.

Artist Tim Curtis and his creative partners Luke Owens and Saltaire Gym Club have organised this event, which is supported by Baildon Town Council, Hollins Hall Hotel, Baildon Chamber of Commerce and City of Bradford District Council.

At Hollins Hall Hotel on Saturday September 28 at 11:45am.

Bainbridge

This community family fun day will see activities taking place on the village green, right on the route of the Men’s elite race on Sunday.

There will be things like pop-up stalls, inflatables, music, entertainment and a big screen for everyone to watch the race.

Sunday September 29, between 9am and 5pm.

Beverley

A “Bike Fest” has been organised in Beverley to celebrate the start of the Yorkshire 2019 Para Cycling International.

The fest will see a full programme of free, fun and family friendly events taking place in the Saturday Market.

Included in the programme is things like stunt cycle teams, the chance for people of all ages and abilities to try out unique and crazy bikes, live entertainment hosted by local radio station Viking FM, a parade cycle ride and more.

Saturday September 21, between 10am and 4pm.

Boroughbridge

Taking place in a ‘shared space’ on the Back Lane Car Park is a community event to celebrate cycling.

Included in the event are things like food, drink, music, a big screen to watch the cycling and a kids assault course as well.

Friday September 27, between 2pm and 8pm.

Bradford

With a variety of events taking place in Bradford on different days, the community is really getting into the cycling spirit.

Thursday 19 September:

There will be a cycling conference specifically aimed at women and girls, but open to all, with a whole host of cycling themed presentations, workshops, activities and information stalls. It’ll take place at the Dubrovnik Hotel between 9:30am and 4:30pm.

Sunday 22 September:

Bradford will see a free to all cycle ride through a vehicle free city centre. With two routes that cyclists can take, the ride is accessible for those regardless of cycling expertise.

Bradford Youth Service will be providing guided rides, allowing participants without bikes the chance to access one. Cycling 4 All will also be providing adapted cycles for mixed ability riders, and Bradford’s Capital of Cycling Project will also be providing bike maintenance.

Activities are also available, including a climbing wall and a spider mountain.

This will take place from 11am to 3pm.

Saturday 28 September:

For the first time in the event’s 98 year history, Yorkshire 2019 have organised a publicity ‘Caravan’.

Hugely popular when the Tour de France came to Yorkshire in 2014, this year the flotilla will travel the full route of the women’s race.

It will leave Centenary Square at 9:45am, in front of the Grade I listed, 19th century, Bradford City Hall.

Saturday 28 September:

On Saturday will be a free event to celebrate the start of the Women’s Elite Road Race. With performances from Dream Machine, they will showcase their amazing helium balloon aerial acrobatics show.

There will also be street theatre from Cecil Green Arts, music from The Fire Band and The West Yorkshire Police Band, as well as activities for kids, like face painting.

The event will take place in City Park from 9:30am until 1pm.

Saturday 28 September:

Also on the Saturday, Lister Park will provide the perfect place to watch the Women’s Elite Road Race as it comes through.

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the fun, free family activities taking place on the day. Keep an eye out for a Wacky Mile and a Smoothie Bike, with the chance to dress your own bike.

There will also be ten different sports in taster sessions happening throughout the park.

It’ll kick off at 10am and wrap up around 2pm.

Bubwith

The community of Bubwith will be gathering along the roadside on the village green and outside the Jug & Bottle and White Swan to cheer on the para-cyclists.

Decorating the village with balloons, bunting and flags, food and drink will be available on the Green and in the two pubs.

Takes place on Saturday 21 September and kicks off 12pm onwards.

Carperby

The village green invites the community of Carperby to bring and share a picnic. 20 villagers have been knitting little UCI jerseys to form bunting and decorating the village cross in UCI colours.

Those coming along are asked to come dressed completely in one of the UCI Rainbow colours.

There will also be Land Art on the football pitch, which includes a UCI jersey and the name of the village. The race will be shown on a big screen, with riders expected in Carperby around 12:45pm.

Takes place on Thursday 26 September, from 11am to 2pm.

Catterick Garrison

Two pieces of Land Art have been created at Catterick Garrison football centre by the army.

The first is ‘A Racing Rose’, which is 80ft by 80ft with a nod to the UCI Road World Championships. The second piece is a ‘Garrison Soldier’, which links the tri-services and the service personnel role in North Yorkshire.

Takes place on Thursday 26 September, kicks off at 12:20pm.

Doncaster

Doncaster has a variety of events taking place on Friday 27 September.

Doncaster Dome:

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust have organised a weekend of activity for the community to get involved in at the Doncaster Dome.

The Doncaster Dome will see the roll out of a brand new, world class cycling facility. The cycle track is a 1km-long, 6m wide traffic free circuit which provides the perfect environment for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

A large screen to view the races will also be set up.

Takes place from 7am to 3:30pm.

The Green, Shaftesbury Avenue:

The Green is where the People Focused Group will be hosting a community fun day and a traditional sports day. Included in the line up is bike racing, bike safety lessons, live music, food and drink, face painting, tree yarn bombing and the Muslim Ladies Fencing Group who will be there to teach some basic skills.

The group have also set up a facility where people can loan a bike, have a bike safety check and hang a ‘fitness pledge’ on the tree of fitness.

The event will take place from 8am to 3pm.

Leger Way Land Art:

A large scale land art has been created by Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council and was designed by Liz Million (winner of the Big Draw Project competition).

Gathered across the road will be 200 children from Plover Primary School.

Over the next 2km children from Sandringham Primary School, Park Primary School, Edenthorpe Hall Primary School, Sheep Dip Lane Primary School, Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School and Thorne Greentop Primary School have all lined the route to cheer on the passing riders.

St. Paul’s Church:

St Paul's Community Church will be holding a coffee morning and showcasing the race on TV. They will be providing a ‘healthy eating picnic style buffet’, putting on cycling themed children’s crafts and games, a ‘FAB School of Dance’ taster session, a football training session with support from Doncaster Goals coaches and a competition to design your own cycling shirt.

Takes place from 8am to 3pm.

Sandall Park:

A special ‘Fan Hub’ has been organised at Sandall Park, along the footways outside the park from Leger Way to Wheatley Hall Road and along the footways outside the park.

There will be bouncy castles, afternoon tea, fitness classes, pedal ready cycling training and a whole host more.

The event is designed to promote cycling and health and fitness awareness to as many attendees as possible through the information stands that will be present. There will also be a special zone for disabled and special needs visitors as well to have unrestricted views of the races.

There will also be public arts and crafts sessions, allowing visitors to create, knit or crochet bunting for the fences in the Park for the passing riders.

Begins 8am till 3pm.

Kirk Sandall Infant School Land Art:

The children at Kirk Sandall Infant School in Edenthorpe are planning to line the route with their friends at Kirk Sandall Junior School to support the cyclists.

They will also be creating a piece of ‘Big School Art’ on the joint school field.

Dunsville

The community centre will be opening early to sell refreshments to watch the race. They will also be holding a Macmillan Coffee morning to raise funds for the charity.

Takes place at Dunsville Community Centre on Friday 27 September from 8am to 3pm.

Harrogate

Harrogate has a variety of events taking place over a few different dates.

Harrogate Royal Hall is having four nights of top quality cycling entertainment on Saturday 21, Monday 23, Thursday 26 and Friday 27.

Taking place is:

Britain’s most decorated Olympian Sir Bradley will share exclusive tales, prized memorabilia and career highlights on Monday 23

Ned Boulting and David Millar, the new voices of cycling, will host two events, “Over T’Rainbow” on Saturday 21 and “New n’ Dave’s Pot of Gold” on Thursday 26

The Cycling Podcast trio will present their own brand of commentary, analysis and insight regarding the championships on Friday 27

Thursday 20 September:

Harrogate Welcomes the World Gala Dinner, putting on an amazing dinner on the eve of the racing. It’s also a celebration of the town’s 400 year heritage as one of the UK’s leading visitor destinations.

Tickets are priced at £95 per person and includes a drinks reception with canapes, a four course dinner, audio visual presentations, live music, entertainment and dancing.

Takes place at the Harrogate Royal Hall and kicks off at 7:30pm.

There are also a host of events taking place from Saturday 21 September to Sunday 29 September. These are:

Go Revolution:

Go Revolution are holding a host of UCI themed rides at their indoor cycling studio throughout the nine days of the World Championships, including:

- Harrogate circuit virtual colour rides

- Time trial rides

- Girl power rides

As well as other events.

Takes place at Go Revolution, Commercial Street from Saturday 21 to Sunday 29. From 6am to 8pm.

Corner Haus Championships Week:

Harrogate’s Belgium Pub, the Corner Haus, will be hosting Visit Flanders and All Things Ride for a week of cycling celebrations.

Races will be screened in the bar and throughout the week there will be an ongoing program of giveaways, events, ride outs and beer.

Takes place at the Corner Haus, Swan Road, from 10am to 11pm.

Cycle Expo Yorkshire:

The Cycle Expo 2019 will be hosting the UK World Flatland championships, as well as amazing stunt shows throughout the weekend, including Fusion Extreme BMX show.

Takes place at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September.

RHS Harlow Carr:

RHS Garden Harlow Carr is introducing a rainbow pass to the Gardens for the week of the Championships. Visitors can buy a rainbow wristband at any point throughout the week to gain unlimited access to the garden during normal opening hours between 21 and 29 September.

Harlow Hill Methodist Church:

From Sunday 22 September to Sunday 29 September, the racing passes the church most days.

There will be refreshments, activities and shelter - the perfect place to watch the sport.

Resurrection Bikes Jumble Sale:

Resurrection Bikes will be holding a jumble sale of donated bike parts and accessories in aid of several charities.

There will also be a cafe and a large screen for the racing and commentary.

Ride with Johan Museeuw:

On Thursday 26 September and Saturday 28 September, join Beligum cycling legend on a ride over the Yorkshire countryside.

Takes place from 10am to 2:30pm.

An Evening with Johan Museeuw:

On Saturday 28 September from 7pm to 9pm, join the cycling legend for an evening of Belgium beer, food and goodies and hear all about Johan’s stories from his time winning Paris Roubaix Tour of Flander and becoming World Road Race Champion.

Takes place at the Corner Haus Belgium Pub on Swan Road.

Party in the Car Park:

At The Crown Hotel on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September, there will be plenty of live music, bars and BBQ’s. All ages welcome and free entry.

Takes place from 12pm to 7pm.

Harrogate Fan Zone:

The Harrogate Fan Zone is the perfect place for families, friends and cycling enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the racing and soak up the atmosphere of the World Championships. With free entry for the full duration of the Championships, all the racing will be shown on big screens and every medal presentation will happen on the main stage.

There is also a full programme of stage performances, roving and pop up performances and activations throughout the nine days, and the very best quality curated food and drink from across Yorkshire.

Hawes

Hawes has a variety of events on offer to get people involved.

On Saturday 28 September, Dales Countryside Museum will be screening films and showcasing family activities and workshops.

On Sunday 29 September, there will be a Hawes Community Funday on the Hawes Community Fields as the Men’s Elite Road Race passes by. Also on offer is a bar, disco, cake stalls, bouncy castles, craft stalls, face painting and more.

Knaresborough

On Saturday 21 September, Knaresborough will enjoy Party in the Castle at Knaresborough Castle, which is a free day of fun which allows people to watch the international para-cyclists racing through the town, as well as a whole day of entertainment lined up, including cycling related activities, food and drink stalls and more.

This kicks off at 11am and finishes up at 9pm.

Also on the Saturday is the chance to watch the race from the viewpoint of England’s oldest tourist attraction - Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough. Open for pedestrians only on 21 September, with picnics and dogs on leads welcome.

On Sunday 22 September, there will be a mini fan park with a big screen for the mixed team time trials in Knaresborough Castle, followed by a family friendly open air film.

Leyburn

There will be a Leyburn mini fan zone on Sunday 29 September with a big screen to view the race, live local music, food court, climbing wall and funfair rides.

The ‘Caravan’ is also due through Leyburn at around 9:30am ahead of the race around midday.

Masham

Masham is getting in the spirit with a variety of events taking place over a few days.

On Wednesday 25, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September, there will be a big screen set up at Market Place to show all three races that pass through Masham. There will also be an expanded market, cycling related stalls and exhibitions.

There will also be a weekend of family fun, including:

- Outdoor movies on the Shooting Holme on Friday 27 September from 4pm to 8pm

- Live music on the evening of Saturday 28 September at Masham Market Place from 6pm till 8pm

- Leeds West Indian Carnival on Sunday 29 September

Northallerton

At Northallerton Town Centre, the community will be invited to come together to celebrate the start of the Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial.

With a countdown clock on the front of the town hall counting down from 50 days to the start date, the town is ready for some cycling action.

The Romanby School are bringing the samba band to perform and hundreds of rainbow coloured bikes will be delivered to businesses across Northallerton.

Race starts at 2:25pm on Wednesday 25 September.

On Wednesday there will also be some amazing land art from Northallerton School and Sixth Form College, which will take place over 79m of land.

Otley

Each of the town’s 24 pubs have adopted a different cycling nation.

For each venue in the town, there will be:

Outside - the nation’s flag, bunting, the pub name having been translated into the country’s national language

Inside - the pub selling drinks from their “twinned” national, food and bar snacks. There will be some national costumes being worn in some pubs, with national music being played, tourist brochures and travel posters, all designed to make each pub feel like a little bit of that nation in Otley.

On Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September, there will be some unmissable Land Art in Otley at Grove Hill Park.

James Ellis and that team at Visit Otley have created some art that will spell out, in giant letters, “Otley, Cycle Town”.

Reeth

On Sunday 29 September, Reeth will also be treated to the Yorkshire 2019 publicity ‘Caravan’.

Throughout Championships week, the Dales Bike Centre in Fremington have set up a Swaledale Fan Hub for the Championships. Showing all the races on the big screen, arranging food, drinks and entertainment, there will also be organised bike rides at various locations in the National Park.

On Sunday 29 September, The Beefeaters at Grinton Moor Summit will bring the party to Yorkshire and the UCI Road World Championships from 9am to midnight.

Richmond

Richmond will see an all day event on Thursday 26 September, with loads of different activities on offer.

Once the race has ended, they will turn the big screen in the Market Place into a giant outdoor cinema. The race starts at 12:10pm.

Ripon

Ripon has a whole festival of events to get involved in.

From Friday 27 September to Sunday 29 September, there will be free entertainment across the city. There will be free fairground rides, climbing walls, street performances, children’s entertainers, face painting and loads more, including a cycling exhibition.

There will also be organised live music, with Friday showcasing a Spice Girls and Beatles tribute acts. On Saturday, there will be a Madness tribute acts, followed by a Last Night of The Proms in the Market Square followed by fireworks. On Saturday, there will be a traditional brass band concert with the Ripon City Band.

Throughout Championships Week, the Ripon Knitters Neil Dunkley and his mum Carol are organising over 300,00 meters of rainbow knitted jerseys to decorate the city.

Tadcaster

A community cycling festival has been organised, allowing the Tadcaster community to watch the races and get involved with family friendly cycling themed activities.

In Kirkgate and Westgate, there will be community stalls and activities taking place, with the opportunity to sample lots of food and drink from local businesses, as well as a big screen so you don’t miss out on any of the action.

Over at Manor Farm, there will be a skate park set up with BMX demonstrations taking place, with a community cafe, a big screen, arts and crafts and loads of other activities.

Takes place Saturday 21 September, from 12pm to 4pm.

Thorne

Between 8am and 3pm in the Thorne Community Fan Zone will be a variety of events for hte Thorne community to enjoy.

On Silver Street, the fan zone is alongside the route of the Women’s Junior Road Race and Men’s U23 road race for spectators to cheer on the riders.

At The Green, there will be community activities taking place.

At Memorial Park, a mini fan zone has been set up, with a large TV screen, activities for kids, stalls, food and refreshments, funfair rides, sports coaching sessions, bike sessions and a walking netball session.

Wetherby

Lots will be happening in the Market Place in Wetherby including a fairground, artisan market, shop window dressing competition and a big screen.

Active Leeds will be hosting games of Boccia (similar to bocce, played by competitors who require a wheelcare), wheelchair tennis and there will also be a Smoothie Making bike.

There will also be live music from the Collingham Band, Elysian Singers, The Daytones, The Weatherby Choral Society and Musical Theatre Groups, the local Rock Choir and more.