UCI Road World Championships: Elynor Backstedt wins bronze for Britain in Harrogate

AFTER TWO days in Yorkshire, Great Britain has already doubled its medal tally from last year’s UCI Road World Championships.

Twelve months on from winning Britain’s only medal in Innsbruck, bronze in the junior women’s time trial, Elynor Backstedt repeated the feat in front of a passionate crowd in Harrogate yesterday.

Bronze medalist Great Britain's Elynor Backstedt on the podium during the 2019 UCI Road World Championships Women Junior Individual Time Trial event through Harrogate.

The host nation had already finished third in the opening event, the team time trial mixed relay, held in the Yorkshire town the previous afternoon.

Although crowds will get bigger through the week, building up to the blue riband elite road races on Saturday and Sunday, the home supporters are making their presence felt.

“To get a bronze medal at a home championships is pretty incredible, with all the crowds,” said Backstedt who was the 50th and final rider down the start ramp on The Stray.

“Everyone cheering me on, with being the last person off, was pretty scary, but the crowds kept me going all the way round so that was really nice.”

Russia's Aigul Gareeva crosses the line to win gold during the 2019 UCI Road World Championships Women Junior Individual Time Trial.

Backstedt, 17, was in contention throughout and as she entered the finishing straight anything from first place to fourth was possible.

The crowd lining the barriers in the final kilometre provided loud encouragement and Backstedt thanked them afterwards,

“On the finishing straight it was incredible,” she said.

“The crowd helped me push on and get the bronze.”

Russia’s Aigul Gareeva took the gold with a time of 22 minutes 16.23 seconds, three ahead of silver madalist Shirin van Anrooij, of the Netherlands.

Backstedt, from Wales, was 10 seconds behind the winner and four ahead of fourth-placed Camilla Alessio (Italy).

Britain’s other rider, Amelia Sharpe, was 26th, at one minute, 35.57 seconds behind the winner.

The 13.7km time trial course, around Harrogate, features some tight bends, plus several short, steep climbs and tricky descents.

Though the rain held off, the road was wet and Backstedt, whose father Magnus is a former Grand Tour rider and winner of the Paris–Roubaix classic, almost came unstuck early in the one-lap race when she was close to colliding with barriers on a bend.

Asked if that had cost her a gold medal, she admitted: “I don’t think I could really say it did or it didn’t.

“Ten seconds, I don’t think it cost me 10 seconds, but you never know.

“I don’t think I could definitely say it did or it didn’t, really.

“What happens happens, I guess.”

There was more drama when Gareeva went off-course, failing to take the final bend.

It took her several seconds to get back on track, but she still managed to complete a relatively comfortable victory.

Speaking through an interpreter, the 18-year-old victor said: “At that corner I felt like I was blind and everything disappeared.

“I only saw the line forward, with no turn at all. I don’t know what happened.”