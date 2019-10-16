Turf Talk: Grace and Danger primed to hit the mark in Listed company for trainer Andrew Baldwin in Bath’s Beckford Stakes

Trainer, Andrew Baldwin. PIC: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Andrew Balding is clearly convinced this Teofilo filly is capable of striking at this level, because she will be having a fifth attempt here.

She kicked off the year by finishing fourth in the Cheshire Oaks, but could not build on that when tried in the Height Of Fashion Stakes, and Balding then gave her a mid-season break. Clearly refreshed, Grace And Danger returned to take second in the August Stakes at Windsor – while her recent third place, stepped up to an extended 12 furlongs at Chester, suggested there could still be plenty more to come.

She switches up again to a mile and six furlongs, which looks likely to suit, and the conditions of this race put her at a sizeable advantage over all of her rivals.

Stag Horn looked a future winner when third last time out, and can realise that potential in the Download The Star Sports App Now/EBF Novice Stakes.

Third over a mile on his debut, Archie Watson’s runner moved up to 10 furlongs at Goodwood – and after taking a while to get going, he stayed on to claim third, two lengths behind the winner. That was a decent effort, and he looks likely to strike over this trip as a juvenile before being stepped up again next year.

Magic J’s Classic hopes sadly came to nothing, but he can start to really get back on track in the Stobart Rail & Civils Handicap at Southwell.

An impressive winner of a Yarmouth maiden on his only juvenile start, Ed Vaughan’s charge was widely quoted for the 2000 Guineas at the start of the year.

However, he was far too keen on his return over a mile in a Newcastle Listed heat in April – and was then off the track until returning to action back at that venue last month.

Dropped back to six furlongs, he tried to make all but was passed in the final furlong, so perhaps switching to the minimum distance here makes sense off a mark of 85.

Junooh hosed up at Beverley and can bag another prize in the Kier Partnering With Pasic Handicap at Nottingham.

He handled testing ground with aplomb on the Westwood, seizing control with a couple of furlongs to run before pulling sixth lengths clear at the line.

Sir Michael Stoute’s runner has an opening mark of 78, and that might prove quite generous because he will certainly go on the forecast heavy ground.

Khuzaam was easily brushed side by Scentasia at Yarmouth but can get back in the winning groove in the 32Red Handicap at Kempton.

Roger Varian thought him good enough to try in Listed company earlier in the season – but after he failed to make his mark, he underwent a wind operation before returning from a 123-day break.

That run was promising enough, and Khuzaam should improve for the outing and has already shown he can handle an all-weather track.

TODAY’S SELECTIONS

BATH: 1.40 Secret Potion, 2.10 Jeanie B, 2.45 Stag Horn (treble), 3.20 GRACE AND DANGER (NAP), 3.50 Cochise, 4.25 Gamesters Icon, 4.55 Manucci.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Miss Gradenko, 5.10 Pepper Bay, 5.40 Clipsham Tiger, 6.10 Atheeb, 6.40 Khuzaam, 7.10 Sonnet Rose, 7.40 Three C’s, 8.10 Cottingham.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.55 Zegalo, 2.30 So I Told You, 3.05 She’s A Unicorn, 3.40 Junooh, 4.10 Ainsdale, 4.45 Prestbury Park, 5.15 Skeetah.

SOUTHWELL: 5.25 Vallarta, 5.55 Baadirr, 6.25 Cosmic Chatter, 6.55 Magic J (next best), 7.25 Hareem Queen, 7.55 Angel Of My Heart, 8.25 Abie’s Hollow.