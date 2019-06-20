Trust key for Joe Root ahead of England’s return to Headingley

TRUST and a willingness to back each other in any situation are key, contributing factors behind England’s current ODI success, says Yorkshire’s Joe Root.

The hosts of the 2019 World Cup make their one and only visit of the tournament to Leeds today when they welcome Sri Lanka to a revamped Emerald Headingley.

England's Joe Root in batting action against Afghanistan at Old Trafford. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA.

Eoin Morgan’s side go into the game already well-placed to reach the semi-finals having won four of their five matches so far.

While Sri Lanka are going through something of a rebuilding phase, their one-day record means they are not a team to be taken lightly.

But, whatever situation they may find themselves in today, Root is confident the hosts have the talent and requisite mentality to prevail.

“The constant challenge is being able to adapt to any situation,” said Root. “It’s about knowing when to do what in which situation – you’ve got to play the game, you’ve got to help each other out.

“It’s about bouncing ideas around off each other in practice, or out in the middle, and making sure nobody is dealing with any situation on their own and actually putting some trust and faith in the guys at the other end.

“That side of our group is a real strength. The last year or so in particular and throughout this competition, we’ve been very good at reading situations and being very smart.”

