Triathlon: It’s all to play for on the Gold Coast says excited tri’ star Holland

Vicky Holland is within sight of a first world triathlon title after winning her third World Series race of the season in Montreal.

The Olympic bronze medallist and former Leeds-based athlete goes into the Grand Final in Australia next month just 34 points behind American Katie Zaferes, with 1,250 points on offer to the winner.

Holland was left behind on the swim and team-mates Jess Learmonth and Sophie Coldwell broke away from the pack on the bike, accompanied by Zaferes and her team-mate Summer Cook.

But Holland worked together with European champion Nicola Spirig and American Taylor Knibb to close the gap and then powered away on the 10 kilometre run to claim victory.

Zaferes showed her strength by finishing second to hold onto her lead in the series but it was a fine showing by the whole British team, with Georgia Taylor-Brown finishing third to climb to the same position in the overall standings.

Former Commonwealth champion Jodie Stimpson is also finding her form late in the season and crossed the line in sixth, two places ahead of Learmonth, who is the third British athlete in the top four overall.

Holland said of teaming up with Spirig and Knibb: “I knew out of the swim they weren’t far behind me, so it was a conscious decision to allow them to come through.

“The speed we were gaining on the leaders, it was a case of hold on in there and try and make the front group.

“I’ve won three races this year, that’s more than I could have asked for at the start of the season, I’m delighted with that.

“It will be all to play for on the Gold Coast and that’s a really exciting prospect.”