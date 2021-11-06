As our second win of the season – our game against Norwich – showed, even through rough patches and injury crises this team can find a way to win when it matters most.

As players start to return, hopefully we can carry some momentum forward and start to string together some positive results. Despite our current position in the table, it only takes a few good performances to shoot upwards and appear much more comfortable.

Leeds United Supporters' Trust says fans need help from match schedules to be able to travel to games in a more ‘green’ way. Picture: Tony Johnson

Our game against Leicester promises to be an interesting battle, as despite showing themselves to be an excellent side over the last few seasons the Foxes have struggled to really get up and running this season.

The game will undoubtedly be a challenge, but in front of a packed Elland Road there is always a chance that Bielsa’s men find the form we know they are capable of and manage to get something from the game.

As a result of the COP26 summit, there has also been a lot of noise over the last week concerning climate change and what we as fans can do to reduce the impact we have while supporting our teams.

This is undoubtedly a very important issue, and one we consider seriously at the Trust, but we also feel that to put the burden of finding solutions solely on the fans is an enormous misstep.

When it comes to some of the highest impact factors of football supporters such as travel and the fast-fashion aspects of constantly changing kits, there is very little fans can do without support from not only their clubs, but the league also.

For example, taking public transport to games would be an excellent way of reducing football’s carbon footprint: however, when the Premier League are so consistently late with announcing fixture changes for TV and schedule matches such as ours in Brighton at 5.30pm on a Saturday there is only so much we as fans can do.

Climate change is one of the greatest issues we face worldwide today, and to imagine that any meaningful impact can be made without reliable communication and a unified effort is naïve.

Meanwhile, at the Trust we are continuing with our mural project and would love to know if you can help.

We’re looking for sites in the Roundhay/Alwoodley or Cookridge area for a new mural, and if you or someone you know is involved with a business that might like to act as a sponsor please get in touch with us. We’d love to hear from you and have more people join us in our effort to bring fantastic art to public spaces.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year. Marching on together.