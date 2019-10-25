Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan a role model for Leeds to cherish - YEP Says

Leeds Rhinos hero Jamie Jones-Buchanan

But there can be few more illustrious sporting careers and therefore few more appropriate role models, not just for the children of Leeds and wider Yorkshire to look up to and emulate, but for all of us to look up to and emulate than Leeds Rhinos’ one-club superhero.

Nudging his 40th birthday, this is a man who has done more for his home city than most do in a lifetime. Putting his club, and as a consequence, the city he loves on the map through sporting prowess, skill and talent but also no small amount of blood, sweat, tears and dedication; Jamie is a person who absolutely deserves to be acknowledged, through one of the city’s most prestigious civic honours, as a leading Loiner light.