Shock Waddilove Cup win can be the spark for Burley

BURLEY-IN-WHARFEDALE fulfilled captain Jason Wright’s plan by dealing rivals Otley a first defeat of the season in the quarter-finals of the Waddilove Cup, writes Lee Sobot.

Last year’s runners-up Burley sit fifth-bottom in the Aire Wharfe League top flight and their Saturday encounter at North Leeds was one of five games rained off at the weekend.

Collingham picked up the day’s only victory in the top tier as a two-wicket win at home to second-placed Ilkley sent them fifth.

But three Waddilove Cup quarter-finals survived the following day with Burley seeing off league leaders Otley by 82 runs to book a semi-final at Division Two side Beckwithshaw.

Burley opener Charles Davy made 56 before Nick Brook remained unbeaten on 70 as hosts Burley set a target of 219-6.

Otley’s Stephen Brown hit back with a knock of 71 but Brook took 3-16 and Shane Etherington 3-33 as they were knocked down for 137.

Captain Wright had targeted the fixture two weeks ago as a game that could be the “shining light” of his side’s season and act as a catalyst for further progression.

Burley will face a last four game at Beckwithshaw – eighth in Division Two – after ’Shaw recorded a seven-wicket win at home to Pool.

Pool were blitzed for just 55 as Stuart Hudson took 7-6 from 7.1 overs and ’Shaw then eased to 56-3.

North Leeds also progressed with a six-wicket triumph at Guiseley, who were sent tumbling to 95 all out as Adam Copley took 4-12 with support from Harry Dixon (3-25) and Barry Singleton (3-15).

North Leeds cruised to 97-4 to book a semi-final against either Division Two’s third-placed side Horsforth Hall Park or Division One’s third-bottom team Bilton, who will try again this Sunday.

In Saturday’s only surviving top-flight league game, Ilkley blew the chance to go top as they were sent back to the pavilion on 111 all out as Collingham’s Charlie Swallow swooped with a spell of 6-23.

Collingham then squeezed home at 112-8 despite the efforts of Henry Wilson (5-14) as David Syers made 38.

The four points picked up by Ilkley leaves them nine points adrift of leaders Otley and three ahead of third-placed Follifoot.