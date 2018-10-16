Yorkshire Carnegie sign Kiwi duo as they battle to beat the drop

YORKSHIRE Carnegie have signed two New Zealanders in their bid to pull away from the bottom of the Championship.

Fly-half Jade Te Rure, 25, and flanker Antonio Kiri Kiri, 26, join from Manawatu Turbos and are expected at Headingley by the end of the month.

Their capture follows the signing of former Ireland Under-20s hooker Dylan Donnellan for the rest of the season.

Te Rure, who has a Scottish grandmother, played for New Zealand Under-20s in 2013 at the World Championship in France and is in his second spell at Manawatu after a spell at Edinburgh between 2014 and 2016.

Kiri is a former New Zealand Sevens international who has been a mainstay of the Manawatu back-row since 2012. He was called up to the Blues Super Rugby training squad in January and is an Italian passport holder.

Both players could debut at Coventry on October 27.

Carnegie director of Rugby Chris Stirling said, “We are delighted to have attracted two players of the quality of Jade and Antonio. A great deal of work has been done of the last six months to develop our playing squad and it is nice to be able to begin the process of bringing those players in. I would like to thank our board of directors for backing the vision for the team and I am sure Jade and Antonio will make a real impact in the coming months.”