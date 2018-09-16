Stirling’s unhappy with errors in defeat

A dreadful opening quarter left Yorkshire Carnegie with little hope of claiming the scalp of much-fancied Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday.

Carnegie – who had won one and lost one of their opening two Championship fixtures – conceded three tries to trail 19-0 after just 20 minutes.

Chris Stirling

Rayn Smid, Jordy Reid and Cordy Reddan all crossed with the first two scores converted.

It was a sequence that left Carnegie director of rugby Chris Stirling scratching his head.

“It was always going to be tough coming here but we made it doubly tough by falling off tackles, our tackle height was too high and they were pretty good at finishing,” said the New Zealander.

“The opposition scored points from our errors not from their own creation, so we’ve got a lot of work to do in that area.”

A yellow card for former Carnegie player Ben West gave Yorkshire a glimmer of hope and they capitalised when new signing Dylan Donnellan peeled off from the back of the maul and went over.

But that, and an exchange of penalties was all they could muster before Pat Howard crossed after half-time to earn Ealing the bonus point, knocking the stuffing out of Carnegie at the start of the second half.

“We were fairly confident at half-time,” added Stirling. “The guys were satisfied with the way they had come back, but what we needed to do was eliminate the errors out of our game.

“We should have scored early in the second half but unfortunately didn’t.

“From our perspective we made a kicking error and they went through our line and scored. We just can’t afford to have those errors.”

Dan Temm crossed for Carnegie’s second of the game, only for Reid to score his second to keep the Leeds team at arms length.

Brendan Cope scored and converted Carnegie’s third try but they were unable to at least claim a try bonus.

Stirling added: “I know that we’ve got a lot of improvement in strengthening the squad to give us some depth.

“We showed today in our attacking structures that we can be dangerous.

“But we’ve got a lot to improve on.”