More misery for Yorkshire Carnegie as in-form Jersey Reds cruise to victory

YORKSHIRE CARNEGIE’S wretched start to the season continued as they were beaten again last night at Jersey Reds - the Championship’s bottom team.

Chris Stirling’s team were generally outplayed by opponents who had lost all four games previously.

Indeed, Jersey led 31-7 at the break having already secured a try-bonus point.

Carnegie have won just once in their five outings so far and are clearly in crucial need of strengthening their squad.

Tom Bullough scored their only try in the first period when all the damage was done.

Admittedly, they responded at the start of the second half when Brendan Cope broke clear to send Chris Elder in for their second but fly-half Cope injured an ankle in the process and had to depart.

Jersey added their fifth try late on but Carnegie gained a consolation through captain Dan Temm with the final play.

In the Championship’s other game, Doncaster Knights lost 20-15 at Nottingham, who beat Carnegie on Sunday.