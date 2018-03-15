Lowes and Bowden pen extended deals at Yorkshire Carnegie

Yorkshire Carnegie’s head of rugby operations Chris Gibson believes coaching duo James Lowes and Steve Boden are a “formidable team” after seeing them sign contract extensions for 2018-19 at Emerald Headingley.

Head coach Lowes returned for a second spell towards the end of 2015-16, initially as assistant before replacing Bryan Redpath in the main job again last summer.

Forwards coach Boden joined from Jersey in 2016 and, ahead of Sunday’s Championship visit from Ealing Trailfinders, Gibson said: “We’re delighted to have agreed new deals. It has been a challenging campaign this season due to injuries within our group but they have always maintained a positive focus for the group as we put down foundations for the future.

“They are both quality coaches in their own right but also form a formidable team together who will help take our team forward next season.”