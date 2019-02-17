Late tries see Wharfedale ease to victory over South Leicester

Have your say

Wharfedale secured a 44-20 win over South Leicester on Saturday to continue their climb up the National Two North table.

South Leicester opened up a 12-0 lead in the first 13 minutes, but Wharfedale hit back with scrum-half Sam Gaudie and centre Harry Bullough touching down, stand-off Jack Blakeney-Edwards converting one.

The visitors added a penalty which Blakeney-Edwards matched to level at 15-15, and with Gaudie’s 51st minute try being matched by South Leicester the match teetered at 20-20 with 20 minutes to play.

But Wharfedale proved ruthless, scoring further tries by full-back Louis Brown, wing forward Joe Metcalfe and winger Oli Cicognini, while Blakeney-Edwards kicked all three conversions and a penalty too.

Elsewhere, Otley lost out 25-22 at Tynedale despite tries from winger Alex Beaumont, centre Tom de Glanville and full-back Ben Magee.

They had battled back from 22-8 behind, and were awarded a penalty.

But instead of opting for the kick they chose a line-out and tried to go for the match-winning try.

However, they came up inches short of the line.

Harrogate also secured a good away win in the North Premier as they beat Kirkby Lonsdale 42-24, while Sandal also tasted victory on the road with a 36-29 win at Kendal.