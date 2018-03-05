Six Nations: Expected ‘slogathon’ conditions leave no England star immune to missing out in Paris

Eddie Jones will consider selecting a team designed specifically to topple France after warning his England players that none of them are indispensable.

The trip to Paris offers the chance to rectify the shortcomings exposed by a 25-13 defeat to Scotland with the champions’ NatWest Six Nations title defence delicately poised.

Rain has been forecast for the Stade de France on Saturday, prompting head coach Jones to predict a “slogathon” against heavyweight opponents who may require a horses-for-courses approach to selection.

Recalling Ben Te’o and Elliot Daly are two options available with the Australian responding that no player is undroppable when asked if abandoning the policy of selecting George Ford and Owen Farrell as twin playmakers is a possibility.

“I am not wedded to anything. No one is indispensable,” said Jones.

“There’s an old story about this old coach who had a bucket of water in his office and he would say, ‘come here son, put your hand in this bucket’.

“You put your hand in and take it out and he says, ‘what’s happened?’ Your hand creates a hole and as soon as your hand comes out, the hole is filled in.

“No one is indispensable. It’s the same for me – I’m not indispensable. The players understand that.

“They have got to play and perform so who is at 10 and 12 will be done on who we feel is the best for that game.

“Possibly the weather conditions could dictate a horses-for-courses selection.

“There is very heavy rain forecast for Friday and Saturday and the Stade de France is a heavy pitch anyway.

“With heavy rain it will be even heavier, so it will be a ‘slogathon’. We could pick a team to play a ‘slogathon’.”

Grand Slam-chasing Ireland are the new favourites to win the Six Nations following England’s loss at Murrayfield, only the second defeat of Jones’s 26 Tests in charge.

Players and management have spent the 10 days since the Calcutta Cup looking to address the frailties in leadership, defence and the breakdown that were illuminated by Scotland. But for all the progress made, the result still rankles with Jones.

“Last night I woke up at 4am. I can’t sleep because it annoys me losing a game that we shouldn’t have lost,” added Jones.

“It is usually a thought in my head so I go into the office and start sending texts and emails to various staff members saying, ‘what do you think of this?’ Some of them reply straight away.

“But I don’t have anxiety, I have thoughts about what we have got to fix and how we are going to fix it. If I had any anxiety I would be dead.

“You know when I die I have got anxiety. I am being serious. I have coached for 20 years. If I was anxious for 20 years I would be dead.”

Jones insists England continue to head in the right direction despite the setback in Edinburgh.

“You don’t win 24 out of 26 games by doing a lot of things wrong. We do a lot of things right, but we just went off course a little bit.

“We need to just put the ship back on course,” he said.