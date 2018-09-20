No place for Danny Cipriani as Eddie Jones bring his England players back to camp

DANNY CIPRIANI has been omitted from England’s squad for their three-day training camp in Bristol which begins on Sunday.

Cipriani was convicted of common assault and resisting arrest and fined a total of £4,000 following an incident outside a nightclub that took place during Gloucester’s pre-season tour to Jersey.

Despite being England’s starting fly-half in their most recent game against South Africa in June and producing an excellent opening to the season at his new club, Eddie Jones has left him out of the 36-man squad.

Manu Tuilagi makes his first appearance in an England squad in over a year after overcoming a dreadful succession of injuries.

Serious groin and knee problems have prevented the nation’s most destructive threequarter from making an international start since 2014, with his last appearance coming as a replacement against Wales two years ago.

The 27-year-old has started all three of Leicester’s games this season and capped a fine performance against Newcastle with a try.

England rugby player Danny Cipriani leaves Jersey Magistrates' Court, Saint Helier, where he pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and resisting arrest following an incident in a nightclub on the island. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

“It’s the first time in the three years I’ve been in England that Manu’s been fit,” Jones said. “He’s put together a series of games and we’re looking forward to him continuing on that run. He’s got the opportunity to come in and show us what he’s got.”

Wing Chris Ashton is included despite being midway through a seven-week ban for a tip tackle made during Sale’s pre-season victory at Castres.

Ashton has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Sharks following his summer recruitment from Toulon, but Jones will take a look at the rugby league convert before naming his squad for the autumn series on October 18.

Bath’s Joe Cokanasiga offers another wing option and scrum-half Danny Care is back, but there is no place for veteran forwards Dan Cole and James Haskell.

“The camp in Bristol is our last opportunity to get the squad together before the Quilter Internationals so it’s vital we put down some parameters, particularly with John Mitchell coming in as defence coach,” Jones said,

“We’ll implement a slightly different defence philosophy building on the great work Paul Gustard has done to keep advancing our defence. It’s a great opportunity for the players to work with John and for the team to keep evolving.

“It’s a chance to get the players thinking about England and the way we want to play for England and the way we want to beat South Africa.

“These players have the opportunity to press their chances for selection ahead of the first Test so they will have to be enthusiastic and ready to give their best.”

England squad for three-day camp in Bristol – Forwards: T Curry (Sale), J George (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton), N Hughes (Wasps), N Isiekwe (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), G Kruis (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton), J Marler (Harlequins), Z Mercer (Bath), M Rhodes (Saracens), C Robshaw (Harlequins), N Schonert (Worcester), B Shields (Wasps), K Sinckler (Harlequins), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), H Williams (Exeter), M Wilson (Newcastle). Backs: C Ashton (Sale), M Brown (Harlequins), D Care (Harlequins), J Cokanasiga (Bath), E Daly (Wasps), N Earle (Harlequins), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester), A Lozowski (Saracens), J May (Leicester), J Nowell (Exeter), D Robson (Wasps), H Slade (Exeter), B Te’o (Worcester), M Tuilagi (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester).