Ionians slip into trouble at bottom following heavy defeat

Hull Ionians dropped back into the bottom three of National One after a 45-17 defeat at Ampthill and District.

Ionians saw their home game against Rosslyn Park called off last week for a frozen pitch and they were caught cold in Bedford as they trailed 19-0 at the break, Sam Hanks and James Pritchard among the try scorers for the hosts.

Scrum-half Isaac Green got the visitors going after the break, converting his own score to cut the deficit to 12 points, but a comeback never materialised, Ampthill running in four second half tries.

A brace from replacement back Sam Wilson did give the scoreline a more respectable look for the visitors but, ultimately, returned home empty-handed.

Otley were Yorkshire’s only victors in National Two North, they picked up a crucial 23-18 victory over fellow strugglers Luctonians to move out of the bottom three.

Sheffield Tigers had to settle for a losing bonus point, when edged out by Leicester Lions.

Drew Rudking played his 250th game for the hosts who celebrated with an 11-5 victory, Jamie Broadley scored the Tigers’ only points with a second-half try.

The visitors also lost star winger Henri Packard to injury, he was taken off with his leg in a splint midway through the second half.

Sheffield fell to a 31-14 home victory against third-placed Sedgley Park, who were helped by 16 points from Steve Collins.

Collins had a try, two conversions and a penalty to his name in the first half as Sedgley pulled into a 17-0 lead at the break, scrum-half Callum McShane with the other try.

The kicker then added two conversions after the break on scores from prop Nathan Rushton and winger Jamie Harrison.

The hosts scored two tries of their own, No 8 Gareth Burns and prop Dan Rylance going over with last weekend’s player of the week Steve Depledge converting both, but it was Sedgley Park who claimed maximum points.

Huddersfield had their home game against sale called off for a frozen pitch and Wharfedale were unable to build on their victory last week, their home clash against Tynedale also fell foul of the weather.