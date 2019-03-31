Club Rugby: Wharfedale’s strong second-half performance keeps Fylde at bay

Have your say

Wharfedale battled to a tight win in the National 2 North on Saturday, beating higher-placed Fylde 14-13 at home.

Daniel Stockdale put Wharfedale up after four minutes, the hooker finishing off a catch and drive from the pack.

Two penalties and a converted try from Fylde put them 13-7 ahead, but Wharfedale hit back only two minutes later.

Left-winger Oliver Cicognini danced between defenders to touch down and cut the deficit before stand-off Jack Blakeney-Edwards kicked the conversion to take a one-point lead at 14-13.

Both sides played strong rugby in the second half, but Wharfedale controlled the game well and kept a skilful Fylde outfit at bay to take the win.

Elsewhere, Otley were also on the receiving end of a dominant display, losing 60-17 against hosts Stourbridge.

No 8 Adam Malthouse and right-winger Josh Hall scored their tries and scrum-half Joe Rowntree converted both.

But it wasn’t enough for the win.

North Premier champions, Hull, were in no mood to take their foot off the gas, running in 11 tries on their way to a 67-14 win over Sandal.

Elsewhere, promotion hopefuls, Harrogate, made hard work of beating hosts Lymm.

The Cheshire strugglers eventually succumbed 26-9 to the Yorkshire side who still managed to secure a bonus point and keep in the hunt for the play-offs.

In North One East, West Leeds’ bid to avoid the drop was boosted with a 20-14 win over Pocklington.

Full-back Jack Marshall, winger Elihia Chitiyo, winger Mark Calderwood and centre Sam Neave scored the tries for West Leeds in a bonus-point win.

Ilkley also beat Cheshire opponents, scoring eight tries on their way to a 52-0 success over Wilmslow.