Club Rugby: Wharfedale make the most of red-card advantage

Wharfedale battled to a deserved National Two North 20-13 win at rivals Huddersfield, who suffered defeat for the first time in eight league matches after a red card for Nick Sharpe early in the match had left them short-handed for much of the game.

Stand-off Chris Johnson gave Huddersfield an early lead with a penalty, before full-back Phil Woodhead dummied and raced in from 40 yards for Jack Blakeney-Edwards to convert. The stand-off then added a penalty on the whistle to help Wharfedale to a 10-3 lead at half-time.

Right winger Elliot Hodgson’s try was converted by Johnson which levelled the scores at 10-10, before a 56th-minute penalty from Blakeney-Edwards edged Wharfedale back in front.

Johnson added a drop goal on 62 minutes to level again at 13-13, but despite some ferocious defence, the 14 men of Huddersfield finally gave way, right winger Ralph Wellock dummying outside before cutting inside to score a try converted by Blakeney-Edwards.

Morley boosted their promotion hopes in North One East with a dramatic 29-22 win over West Leeds.

Behind 21-22 with just minutes to go, they hit back to take the win and secured a four-try bonus point too.

Meanwhile, York scored six tries in their 36-28 win at bottom of the table Consett.

Old Rishworthians lost out 45-17 in the RFU National Intermediate Cup.

But Northallerton tasted victory in a 38-18 win at Sunderland in the RFU National Senior Vase.

Thornensians were convincing 55-5 winners at Seaton Carew in the RFU National Junior Vase, while Yarnbury won 18-15 over North Ribblesdale in the Yorkshire Silver Trophy semi final.