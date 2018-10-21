Club rugby: Malthouse hops in at double as Otley take Yorkshire bragging rights

Otley secured a good away win in an all-Yorkshire affair as they ran out 31-17 winners at Sheffield Tigers in National Two North on Saturday.

Flanker Adam Malthouse gave Otley an early lead when he crashed over in the fifth minute but Tigers were quick to fight back with full-back Peter Swatkins scoring three minutes later.

Malthouse added his second of the day in the 12th minute with Ben Smith converting for a second time.

Otley were awarded a penalty try in the 19th minute to leave the score 21-5.

Tigers started a fight back with winger Greg Mellor scoring before stand-off Joe Duffy added another in the 37th minute to leave the score 21-17.

Right winger Nazir Karim and replacement Joe Rowntree both scored again for Otley as they went on to seal all five points.

Wharfedale ran out 35-25 winners in their home clash with Macclesfield with tries coming from scrum-half Sam Gaudie, second row George Hedgley, winger Ollie Cicognini, centre Harry Bullough, No 8 Josh Burridge and replacement Philip Woodhead.

Harrogate had to settle for four points from their match at Kendal, having scored three tries in a 25-3 away win in the North Premier league.

Meanwhile, Hull extended their lead with seven tries in a 41-5 victory at strugglers Vale of Lune.

Sandal also enjoyed a good away win, taking five points from a 46-29 victory at Wilmslow, while Ilkley were beaten 32-8 at home by Alnwick. West Leeds were 34-31 winners at Cleckheaton with winger Jack Marshall scoring two tries, while others came from centre Sam Neave, winger Dave Gregory and second row George Carpenter.

Old Crossleyans were beaten 31-10 at Moortown and lost the lead in Yorkshire One, with Middlesbrough’s 38-10 victory at Selby putting them top of the early table.