Club rugby: Jukes boxes in Ilkley in first half to set up Harrogate for derby spoils

Harrogate took bragging rights from the West Yorkshire derby in the North Premier league as they beat Ilkley 26-15.

Harry Jukes scored twice in the first half – his first tries for Harrogate – with the opening try being converted by Luke White.

However, Ilkley kept in touching distance as a great piece of individual skill saw Pat Atkinson ghost through for Ben Magee to convert. Magee added a penalty just before the break to make it 12-7 to Harrogate at half-time.

Harrogate clinched the win after the restart with Jonny Coser and Ollie Rossillio both touching the ball down, White converting both.

The full-time whistle couldn’t come quickly enough for Sandal as they laboured to a 19-17 win at home to Kirkby Lonsdale.

Simon Frewin and James Stewart both ran in tries from distance with Stewart’s converted by Wood.

In the second half, Will Morcambe added a third try with a Wood conversion but a drop goal with seconds remaining gave Kirkby some hope, only for the referee to bring the game to an end immediately afterwards.

Elsewhere Morley ran in five tries on their way to a 33-0 win over strugglers Pocklington.

In National Two, Wharfedale were beaten 20-6 at home by Sale and Otley lost out 38-27 at home against Tynedale.

West Leeds got the better of their rivals Northern in an end-to-end match, winning the North One East clash 36-27. With West Leeds fifth in the table and Northern fourth-bottom, West Leeds expected a comfortable win. It was anything but, with Leeds having to dig deep for the win.

George Carpenter and captain Sam Neave scored a brace each with Tom Jackson also crashing over. The ever-reliable boot of Dale Breakwell added four conversions and penalty.

Elsewhere, Driffield were 31-22 winners over Percy Park, while Cleckheaton beat Malton and Norton 40-19 and Bradford and Bingley won 32-24 over Penrith.