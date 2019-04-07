Club Rugby: Defeated Otley still bag two bonus points after fightback

Otley had to settle for two bonus points after narrowly losing out to visitors South Leicester 41-38 in National Two North.

Trailing 34-19 with around six minutes remaining, the Yorkshire side ran in three late tries to ensure they took a losing bonus point and a four-try bonus point.

Harry Barnard was among the try scorers for Harrogate against Ilkley. PIC: Gerard Binks

Replacement Joe Gatus scored two of the Otley tries, while others came from full-back Charlie Hudson, winger Josh Hall, hooker Henry Watson and flanker Adam Malthouse.

Wharfedale had to settle for a losing bonus point as they lost 27-21 at Tynedale.

Scrum-half Sam Gaudie scored two first-half tries as the Yorkshire side led narrowly 14-12 at the break. Hooker Ken Houghton crashed over for a second-half try, but Tynedale had extended their lead with two tries to seal the win.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield kept their slim promotion hopes alive with a dramatic 45-33 victory over Fylde.

After Fylde scored two early tries to take a 14-0 lead, Huddersfield opened their account on 18 minutes with hooker Francis Entressengle scoring and stand-off Chris Johnson converting.

Johnson added a penalty and converted tries by centre Mark Pease, winger Arthur Wilkinson and his own try on 38 minutes to help the Yorkshire side lead 31-14 at half-time.

The Lancashire side hit back with two more tries, but Huddersfield were awarded a penalty try on 58 minutes before No 8 Richard Piper’s try was converted by Johnson to put them 45-26 ahead. Fylde’s late try and conversion was little more than a consolation.

Harrogate ran out 47-27 winners over Yorkshire rivals Ilkley as their hopes of reaching the North Premier league promotion play-offs continued.

A hat-trick of tries from right winger Andrew Lawson helped Harrogate to victory, with others coming from Harry Barnard, Philip Wickham, Charley Purkiss-McEndoo and Jonny Coser.

That win means that third-placed Harrogate must win their final league match and hope that second-placed Blaydon lose. Elsewhere, Sandal were narrowly edged out 33-34 at home by Lymm, while champions Hull were 26-7 winners at Billingham.