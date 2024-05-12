Zoe Davies hails fans as Joyce Mvula shoots Leeds Rhinos to Super League win over Saracens Mavericks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zoe Davies paid tribute to Leeds Rhinos’ county-wide fanbase for pushing them to a much-needed victory over Saracens Mavericks on Friday night.

Entering the final third of the season, Rhinos have little margin for error in their bid to gatecrash the top four and secure a play-off spot, making the 59-49 victory at the English Institute of Sport a hugely important one.

And it was the Sheffield crowd in the first of back-to-back games in the Steel City, that Australian defender Davies acknowledged for their part in the victory.

“The crowd was so loud and they backed us the whole time, and hearing them backing us it really just lifts you, it’s like having an eighth player,” said Davies.

Zoe Davies of Leeds Rhinos (Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images for England Netball)

“We love coming out into the community and playing in front of these fans.”

Rhinos also needed a standout performance from their goalshooter Joyce Mvula, and the Malawi international delivered by scoring 40 points from 40 shots.