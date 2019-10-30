Your chance to win Leeds Rhinos' new home shirt

First-team players Harry Newman, Stevie Ward, Rhyse Martin and Mikolaj Oledzki revealed the new look, which mixes traditional and modern designs in honour of the rebuilt Emerald Headingley Stadium as the venue celebrates its 130th anniversary next year.

The predominantly dark navy shirt, similar to the colour worn in Rhinos’ 2009 Super League Grand Final win over St Helens, incorporates narrow hoops in blue and amber.

Ward said: “This is a really stylish kit, it’s something a little different to what we have worn previously and a fresh look for the season.

“It’s always great to walk around the city and see people representing the club in our shirt and to see the stadium filled with blue and amber.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The shirt is our uniform, but also our identity that connects us with our supporters and it is always an honour to pull it on and represent this great club.”

The shirt features the logo of main club sponsor, Leeds Building Society, for a Super League record-extending 14th year.

Also on the front of the jersey are logos of associate partners Global, Berry’s and official kit suppliers ISC. Southerns and SMUK feature on the sleeves, with Quest, LSS Waste Management and FPS on the back of the shirts.

The white shorts and blue socks also carry the logo of SMUK and the shorts incorporate the logo of Temsa.

The shirt is available to buy online now from leedsrhinosshop.co.uk and will be available at the re-opening of the store at Emerald Headingley from 9am on Friday.

Ward, Ash Handley and Luke Briscoe will be present from 9am-10am to launch the revamped store, run by the club’s new retail partners Elite Pro Sports.

Replica shirts are priced at £46.99 for adults. Toddlers’ kits – which also include shorts – and junior shirts cost £36.99.

Replica shorts are available in junior sizes for £22.99 and adult sizes (small to 5XL) at £24.99. Socks cost £9.99.

For your chance to win a 2020 replica home shirt, simply answer the following question: How many times have Leeds Rhinos won the Super League Grand Final?

Email your answer to YEPSportCompetitions@ypn.co.uk (entering Rhinos shirt comp as the email subject), or on the back of a postcard to Rhinos shirt comp, Sports Desk, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.

Please include full contact details and required shirt size. Entries close at 10am on Monday and the first correct entry chosen at random after the deadline will win the prize. JPIMedia Limited are the publishers of the YEP.

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition

The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions.

All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date.