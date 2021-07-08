Corey Johnson played for Leeds in the 2019 Boxing Day game against Wakefield. Picture by Steve Riding.

The 20-year-old has immediately been loaned to Betfred Championship side York City Knights along with Rhinos’ teenage centre Corey Hall.

Johnson played for England academy in their Test series win over Australian Schoolboys at the end of 2018 and made his Rhinos debut in their final match of the following year’s Super League campaign.

He was expected to press for a regular place in the team last season, but announced his retirement in March, 2020, to focus on a “career outside rugby league”.

The Yorkshire Evening Post revealed in May Johnson was back in the game, playing as an amateur for National Conference outfit Hunslet Club Parkside.

He is now back on Rhinos’ books, but will spend the rest of this season at York as he readjusts back to the professional code.

“Obviously, York are a great club with a great set of players,” Johnson said.

“When speaking to Fordy [coach James Ford] it seemed like the perfect fit for me personally and a great opportunity for me to start back my journey to what I want to achieve in the sport, so I couldn’t pass it up.”

Ford worked with Johnson at England academy level and described him as “a very talented hooker with good deception, running game and support play”.

Hall, 18, is also an England academy player.

He joined Rhinos from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2020 season and made his Super League debut that year.

He has also featured this term and Ford said: “Corey is a talented three quarter who has the potential to make a significant impact on our performances.

“He is another player who represented England academy and I’m excited to work with him again.”