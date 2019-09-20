York City Knights v Featherstone Rovers – Ryan Carr hoping familiarity with Knights yields contentment

PAST FORM and results will count for nothing when Featherstone Rovers visit York City Knights for a Betfred Championship elimination play-off today (3pm), says Rovers coach Ryan Carr.

Rovers produced an outstanding defensive display to win 34-18 at Leigh Centurions last week, after having just one play-the-ball in the opposition’s 10-metre area, while York are on the back of a 44-6 drubbing in Toulouse.

Featherstone Rover's head coach, Ryan Carr.' 'Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Rovers have beaten York twice this season, 42-12 at home and 42-10 during the Magic Weekend, but lost 22-18 in last month’s away fixture.

“We know we are in for a tough contest,” Carr said.

“We’ve played them more than any other team this year.

“They have been good battles and we’re looking forward to another one. Nothing you’ve done before has any bearing now, it is all about who does what on the day.

“We’re not looking too much into the past, it’s all about this week and one game at a time.”

Carr will select from an unchanged 19 with star hooker Cameron King again missing out due to concussion.

“The boys are in a good frame of mind, there’s a lot of confidence and a lot of belief among the group,” Carr insisted.

“They (York) have done really well, but we are looking forward to it.

“We are more worried about ourselves, if we get ourselves right we’ll give ourselves the best chance to achieve our ultimate goal.”