York City Knights v Featherstone Rovers: Rested Rovers are underdogs against York, insists Ryan Carr

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS will go into today’s Summer Bash as underdogs according to their coach Ryan Carr.

Rovers crushed York City Knights – who they face at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road (5.45pm) – 42-12 in a home game on Good Friday, a month ago, but Carr insisted that will have no bearing today.

“That was a different game to this one, we are not looking too much into that,” he stressed.

“We try to put past games behind us and focus on this week.

“They are third, they are above us in the table and they’ve won more games than us.

“We are probably going in as underdogs and we need to make sure make sure we are at our absolute best to give ourselves a chance of winning.”

York won 24-18 at the Betfred Championship’s bottom club Rochdale Hornets last week when Rovers were without a game.

“Some people will say you want to keep going and others will say it’s good to have a week off,” Carr said of whether the free weekend has helped his team.

“There’s no right or wrong, but it was good to give the players their first weekend off since Christmas week when we played our first pre-season fixture.

“It was a chance for them to freshen up physically and mentally.

“They were excited to get back in and we’ve had a good week.”