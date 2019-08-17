York City Knights v Featherstone Rovers: Crunch clash will be taste of things to come for Rovers

TOMORROW’S CRUNCH game at York City Knights (3pm) will be a pointer to Featherstone Rovers’ chances in the Betfred Championship play-offs – if they qualify – coach Ryan Carr says.

With three rounds remaining in the regular season Rovers are fifth in the table, four points ahead of sixth-placed Sheffield Eagles.

A win tomorrow would lift Rovers above York into at least fourth – and possibly third if Leigh Centurions lose at home to Widnes Vikings.

The play-offs were Rovers’ pre-season target, but Carr insisted the job is not yet done and reckons tomorrow is a huge test.

He said: “It has been built up as a big one and we are looking forward to it.

“We have had a lot of big games this year and if you can do well in these type of games it is usually an indication of what the finals will be like, if you are lucky enough to get there.”

Rovers have beaten York twice this year, but Carr warned: “Every game is a hard one.

“We have been tested in every game we’ve played over the last three months.

“York will be up for it, I am sure.

“They are a really good team and they have been sitting above us on the table pretty much all year.

“If you are looking at form and things like that we are probably going into it as underdogs, but we are excited.”