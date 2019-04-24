York City Knights sign Southernwood on a month’s loan from Hunslet

HUNSLET half-back Cain Southernwood has joined York City Knights on an initial one-month loan deal to offer cover for Ben Cockayne.

Ex-Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR star Cockayne is set to be out for eight weeks following a knee injury.

Cain Southernwood.

Southernwood, 26, played in Super League with Bradford Bulls and started out in the Wakefield Trinity academy system.

He has played more than 100 games for Whitehaven and Batley Bulldogs in the Championship, and starred for Hunslet last year.

Promoted York are up to fourth in the Championship table and head coach James Ford said: “Cain comes with plenty of Championship experience and a desire to get back playing to his best.

“He has the potential to be a quality player for the Knights if his attitude towards hard work and attention to detail is where it needs to be.

“I’d like to thank Darren Williams and Gary Thornton for facilitating the move.”

Southernwood could make his debut when York head to France to face second-placed Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

He has only played one game for League 1 Hunslet this term, scoring two tries in the 56-10 Challenge Cup win over amateurs West Bowling at the start of last month, so is desperate to get the chance to start making his mark once more.