York City Knights 10 Featherstone Rovers 42: Dane Chisholm inspires Rovers to first win at Summer Bash

It was five years in the waiting but Featherstone Rovers finally have their first win at the Summer Bash.

Rovers had lost on their previous four trips to Blackpool, but produced an incredible performance to thrash York City Knights and temporarily move back into the top five on Saturday evening.

Half-back Dane Chisholm was in scintillating form, opening the scoring and producing several try assists as Rovers gleamed in the seaside sun.

The result means Featherstone have now won four of their last five Championship games as they closed the gap on third-placed York to two points.

There was little between the sides in the first half, despite Rovers leading 14-0 at the interval.

However, Rovers dominated the second period to put the game beyond York and earn what could prove a valuable two points.

Chisholm opened the scoring with a superb individual effort, as York had Rovers under the cosh.

York shifted the ball wide on the last tackle but Chisholm was on hand to intercept Bradley Hey's pass and race 90 metres to score under the post on 21 minutes.

The game continued to be tough for both sides, with defences very much on top.

However, two tries in the final three minutes of the half gave Featherstone some breathing space.

Ryan Carr's side moved the ball through six pairs of hands with King interchanging passes with Lockwood before finding Holmes who flung it wide to Hardcastle and he fed it to Conor Carey to dot down unopposed.

In the final play of the half, Rovers scored their third with Chisholm at the heart of another fantastic move.

The former Bradford Bulls half-back danced through the Knights defence and boomed a pass out to Luke Briscoe who got past the last defender to plant down on the left.

Featherstone enjoyed most of the pressure at the beginning of the second half and soon made it pay with two tries in a three-minute spell.

Holmes looped a pass out to Carey who nipped over in the corner for his second of the evening.

From the restart, Chisholm kicked a 40/20 to put Rovers back on the attack.

The half-back, who was by far Featherstone's best player, then found Brad Day who crashed over on the left.

Chisholm was again involved as Rovers went further in front, shifting the ball to Alex Sutcliffe who powered through the tackle to stretch out and score.

Josh Hardcastle then went in at the corner before Tom Holmes pounced on a loose ball to score next to the posts.

Perry Whiteley grabbed a consolation for York as he dived over from Jack Teanby's pass.

Joe Porter forced his way over under the posts moments later but it was too little too late from the Knights.

Scott Wheeldon was sin-binned with a minute to go but it mattered little as Rovers celebrated victory on the east coast.

York City Knights: Harris, Whiteley, Salter, Bass, Brown, Marsh, Robinson, Teanby, Jubb, Aldous, Stock, Hey, Spears. Subs: Carter, Porter, Blagborough, Dupree.

Featherstone Rovers: Golding, Carey, Sutcliffe, Hardcastle, Briscoe, Chisholm, Holmes, Wheeldon, King, Makatoa, Day, Walters, Lockwood. Subs: Davies, Cooper, Harrison, Ormondroyd.

Referee: Billy Pearson.