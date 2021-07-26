World Cup organisers hold emergency board meeting: Discussions continue after Australia and New Zealand withdraw
World Cup organisers have stressed they regard the “well-being of all those involved” as a top priority for this autumn’s tournament.
The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) last week withdrew their sides, citing concerns over player safety during the pandemic.
That came a week after Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) said the tournament would definitely go ahead.
Tournament organisers issued a statement this morning (Monday) which confirmed an emergency board meeting has been held to discuss last week’s “hugely disappointing” development.
A statement said: “The board conducted constructive discussions on the best way forward for the tournament and will continue dialogue with all stakeholders, including the UK government, in the coming days.
“The well-being of all those involved in the tournament, particularly players and team officials, has been the priority for the organisers.
“The board reiterated the relentless hard work and extraordinary measures that have been taken to create a world class environment in line with other major sports events that have been successfully hosted in the UK this year.”
It added: “The board will meet again in the coming days but in the meantime will continue to concentrate its efforts on being solutions-focused and achieving the best possible outcome for the tournament.”
The World Cup is due to kick off in less than three months’ time, on Saturday, October 23.
