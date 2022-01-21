Farnley Falcons and Sharlston Rovers will benefit from a World Cup grant. Picture by RLWC2021.

The money awarded to west Leeds club Farnley will be used to create two additional changing rooms, new toilets, referee’s changing facility and an improved social and kitchen space.

Wakefield outfit Sharlston’s £150,000 project will see the club’s existing changing facility extended, with two additional dressing rooms that will offer capacity for new players and age groups, as well as an officials’ changing room and accessible toilet. The new facilities will allow the club to develop their women’s and girls’ sections.

Other awards have gone to clubs in Bradford, St Helens and Hemel Hempstead.

RLWC2021 chief executive Jon Dutton said more than 200 grants - worth a total in excess of £15m -have now been awarded.

“As a tournament, it has always been our aim to make a positive impact on people’s lives across communities, as well as creating great memories for rugby league fans,” he said. “This initiative is providing support to community clubs who are crucial in developing the sport from grassroots level, all the way through to the professional game. The five latest projects all showcased a real desire to develop the sport, as well as supporting those playing rugby league in their area.”