Hornby is in her first season with Rhinos, having previously played union for Northumbria University and the Novocastrians club and admitted her heart has always been in the 13-a-side game.

She played league for Whitley Bay Barbarians before switching codes and admitted: “I was dying to have the transition back to rugby league once I got a bit older.

“I am really enjoying it, I am starting to feel like a big member of the squad now.

Leeds Rhinos' Zoe Hornby on the charge against York. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“At first it was a bit overwhelming, with the standard, but now I have got a few games under my belt I definitely feel more a part of it.

“I feel a lot more comfortable with what the coaches are delivering and the players on the pitch alongside me.”

Sunday's clash with Wigan Warriors at Victoria Park, in Warrington (3.30pm), sees the two teams with a 100 per cent record in Betfred Women’s Super League go head to head.

It will be one of the biggest fixtures Hornby, a forward, has played in, but she stressed: “We just want to play our game and not focus too much on them.”

She said: “I think we are about building from previous weeks. We have had some good results, but it’s more about the performance for us.

“There’s still a lot to work on and this game is such a big one, we want to show we have improved in certain areas since week one. Hopefully we’ll come out with the win which will put us ahead of them in the league.”

Hornby added: “It would be great to keep up our winning run, but we just need to go and show everybody what we can do.

“I think we have built a lot as a team recently, we have worked on that a lot in training and I think that shows in performances.”

Also on Sunday, Featherstone Rovers play St Helens at the same venue (noon) and Castleford Tigers take on Huddersfield Giants at Wakefield’s Mobile Rocket Stadium (noon).

Wakefield Trinity face Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Monday (7.45pm).