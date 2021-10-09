Rhinos take on St Helens at Emerald Headingley as part of a Betfred Women’s Super League double-header which also includes the Shield final between Featherstone Rovers and Huddersfield Giants.

Headingley was chosen to stage the showpiece earlier in the year, before the finalists were known.

Leeds trained there this week, but will be in the away changing rooms tomorrow, as Saints - having finished top of the table - are designated the home team.

Rhinos' women celebrate their semi-final win over York. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

It is Rhinos third successive Grand Final and they are aiming to retain the trophy they won against Castleford Tigers two years ago.

The final will be broadcast live by Sky Sports and is set to attract a record crowd for the women’s competition.

Agar said: “I’ve been to some fans’ events over the last few weeks and got to sit with members of the women’s team and the netball team and there’s some great people in there.

Rhinos’ netballers reached the play-offs in their debut season and tomorrow’s title decider will be the women’s team’s fifth major final since they began in 2018.

“What they have achieved on the field has been magnificent,” Agar said of Rhinos’ women, who are coached by former Leeds and England player Lois Forsell.

“I’d like to wish Lois and the girls all the best and I hope they can bring it home.”

Saints are favourites, having already won the Challenge Cup - beating Rhinos at the semi-final stage - and finishing top of the Super League table.

“It will be a really tough challenge,” Agar added.

“But I think both the netball and league girls have had wonderful seasons and represent the club in a brilliant manner.

“It would be great to see a big crowd turn out to support them on Sunday.”

Rhinos’ women could emulate the club’s Wheelchair side who won their Grand Final last month, completing a clean-sweep of trophies in 2021.