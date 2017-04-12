Women’s RL: Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers showpiece final deserves a prestigious venue – RFL

A general view of the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday September 27, 2019. See PA story RUGBYL St Helens. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images

St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium will stage Friday’s Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final, the sides’ third meeting in a title decider in two seasons.

Rhinos won last year’s Challenge Cup showpiece at Warrington Wolves’ HJ Stadium and retained the trophy three months ago when the final was played in Bolton.

Rhinos’ Emerald Headingley had been due to stage the 2019 Grand Final on Sunday, October 13, but the date and venue were changed in August.

England’s women’s squad, including players from all Super League’s top teams, will fly to Sydney on Saturday morning ahead of the World Nines so Sunday was no longer an option and Headingley is unavailable on Friday evening, leading to St Helens being chosen instead.

With tickets and corporate hospitality already on sale before last weekend’s semi-finals, the RFL say it is too late to arrange another change.

An RFL spokesman said: “The priority has been the quality and prestige of the venue, to reflect the growing status of the fixture.

“That is why Emerald Headingley was chosen. When we lost Headingley, because of the switch to Friday, the priority was to find a venue of equivalent prestige. We want it to feel like a big occasion, as is the case with the men’s Grand Final. There is never a debate about Old Trafford, whoever’s in the final but, having said that, we have got to learn lessons and we will be looking at what is the best option [in future].”

Of the possibility of moving the final – broadcast live on Sky Sports – to West Yorkshire, the spokesman added: “A lot of planning has already gone into it and tickets and corporate hospitality have been sold. It is unfortunate; we are sorry it is going to be difficult for Castleford and Leeds fans, but we hope as many as possible will get behind their team, as they did at Bolton for the Challenge Cup final.”