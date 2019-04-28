Women’s RL Super League: Leeds Rhinos have no answer to the runaway Castleford Tigers

Gallant Leeds Rhinos were mauled by hosts Castleford Tigers, 29-0.

Courtney Hill’s short kick off gifted Rhinos possession but it was short lived as Georgia Roche stripped the ball one on one to kill off the early chance off.

Suze Hill saved a certain try with a crunching ball-and-all tackle. Castleford bombed a couple more scoring opportunities before a Rhiannion Marshall break put the Tigers within striking distance of the Leeds line once more – and, this time, Castleford were clinical and Kelsey Gentles, on the left wing, sent the Tigers number four crashing over in the corner.

Former Leeds enforcer Marshall extended Castleford’s lead, with Tara Stanley adding the extras to make it 10-0 with 30 minutes played.

Stanley would increase the lead with a drop goal on the last tackle for an 11-0 advantage they held to half-time.

Tigers took control straight from the second-half re-start but it ws Leeds who thought they’d scored next but the final pass to forward Hanna Butcher strayed forward.

Sinead Peach and Georgia Roche improved Castleford’s lead further and, with Ellie Oldroyd in the bin, Gentles claimed her second try of the game.

Caitlin Beevers raced away for Leeds late on but was hauled down agonisingly short.