Women’s RL: Still lots of work to do says Castleford Tigers coach Lindsay Anfield

Castleford Tigers Women’s head coach Lindsay Anfield believes there’s still room for improvement despite a comprehensive 27-0 victory over Challenge Cup holders Leeds Rhinos yesterday.
She said: “I’m happy with the result but we’re only three games into the season and there is still a lot of work to do.
“I’m really pleased that we managed to keep their score to zero but I still think our performance needs a bit of polishing and a bit of work.
“In the first half today we were really nervous and sluggish – we were struggling to complete our sets. I gave them a bit at half time and they came out all guns blazing so I was certainly a lot more pleased with the second half.”
A brace from Kelsey Gentles plus further tries from Georgia Roche, Sinead Peach and former Leeds player Rhiannion Marshall sealed a memorable victory for the Tigresses in front of a record crowd of 703.
The victory means Castleford continue their unbeaten start to the season. Anfield believes this shows a lot of improvement on the previous campaign saying: “Last year Leeds beat us, Saints beat us, so one of the goals this season was to make sure we are performing against these top teams.
“It was also pleasing to see a big crowd down at the Jungle. It’s something that we really want to push and increase the crowds for the girls. Both us and Leeds are doing a great job in engaging the spectators and growing the sport.”
Next up for the Tigresses is a big clash with fellow unbeaten side St Helens in two weeks at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. Leeds Rhinos also face a huge test as they take on reigning champions Wigan in a repeat of last year’s Grand Final.