Women’s RL: Still lots of work to do says Castleford Tigers coach Lindsay Anfield

Castleford Tigers Women’s head coach Lindsay Anfield believes there’s still room for improvement despite a comprehensive 27-0 victory over Challenge Cup holders Leeds Rhinos yesterday.

She said: “I’m happy with the result but we’re only three games into the season and there is still a lot of work to do.

Castleford Tigers Women's head coach Lindsay Anfield.

“I’m really pleased that we managed to keep their score to zero but I still think our performance needs a bit of polishing and a bit of work.

“In the first half today we were really nervous and sluggish – we were struggling to complete our sets. I gave them a bit at half time and they came out all guns blazing so I was certainly a lot more pleased with the second half.”

A brace from Kelsey Gentles plus further tries from Georgia Roche, Sinead Peach and former Leeds player Rhiannion Marshall sealed a memorable victory for the Tigresses in front of a record crowd of 703.

The victory means Castleford continue their unbeaten start to the season. Anfield believes this shows a lot of improvement on the previous campaign saying: “Last year Leeds beat us, Saints beat us, so one of the goals this season was to make sure we are performing against these top teams.

Action from Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos yesterday.

“It was also pleasing to see a big crowd down at the Jungle. It’s something that we really want to push and increase the crowds for the girls. Both us and Leeds are doing a great job in engaging the spectators and growing the sport.”

Next up for the Tigresses is a big clash with fellow unbeaten side St Helens in two weeks at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. Leeds Rhinos also face a huge test as they take on reigning champions Wigan in a repeat of last year’s Grand Final.