Women’s RL: Roche steals in for try brace as England win in France

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ Woman of Steel Georgia Roche scored twice on her international debut as England Women claimed an impressive 54-4 win over France in Carcasonne on Saturday.

The visitors, who led 26-0 after half an hour, also saw braces for Tara Stanley, who kicked five goals, as well as Leeds Rhinos debutant Caitlin Beevers and Wigan’s Becky Greenfield, and produced a fine second half to seal a convincing win on the road.

Bradford centre Amy Hardcastle stormed in untouched from 30 metres out to break the deadlock on nine minutes before Castleford full-back Stanley kicking the first of her five goals for 6-0.

A pinpoint kick from St Helens’ Faye Gaskin then set up a debut try out wide for Greenfield, before Beevers went over out wide, Stanley goaling to make it 16-0 after 17 minutes.

Stanley got on the scoresheet herself on 21 minutes, darting over from 20 metres out and converting to make it 22-0.

Craig Richards’ side were flying and went in again through Leeds utility player Rhiannion Marshall, whose try made it 26-0 on the half-hour mark – which is how it stayed at the break.

The interval didn’t interrupt England’s rhythm, however, as Roche bagged her first on 42 minutes after France fumbled a high kick, before Beevers got another six minutes later to leave England 34-0 up.

It took until the hour mark for England’s next score, Greenfield going over out wide, before Naomi Williams’ solo effort, plus another Stanley goal, put England 44-0 up with 17 minutes to play.

Stanley scored another soon after, adding the goal and, though France hit back with a late try of their own, England had the final say as Roche scored from range to round off the scoring at 54-4.