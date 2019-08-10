Women’s RL: Leeds Rhinos v Featherstone Rovers: ‘Let’s win it for Sophie’ urges Danika Priim

LET’S GO out and play for Sophie.

That’s the motivation for Leeds Rhinos going into tomorrow’s Women’s Super League clash with Featherstone Rovers at Weetwood.

Leeds' Sophie Robinson.

Rhinos’ game against York City Knights last Sunday was abandoned following a serious injury to centre Sophie Robinson.

Leeds front-rower Danika Priim said: “It’s the nature of the sport. Injuries happen and it’s never nice when it’s one of your team-mates, or in my case my best mate.

“I think for the girls, the best thing we can do now is put our foot forward and go out and play for Sophie.”

Robinson was taken by ambulance to hospital and underwent surgery on Monday.

“It was a broken leg and dislocated tib’ and fib [tibia and fibula] as well, multiple fractures,” Priim reported.

“She is out of hospital now, she’s at home recovering. It is going to be a long road, but she’s got the best medical staff and she’s at the best club to help her along the way.”

Rovers created a major shock last week with an 18-16 win over champions Wigan Warriors. That was only their second victory of the season, but it means Rhinos will be on red alert.

“When we met them earlier in the season they put up a really good fight against us,” Priim warned.

“They have got some really stand out players who have played in World Cups and at international level.

“We know they are big down the middle and that’s where we are going to have to really work it.

“We can’t look at where they are in the league, we are going to have to prepare really hard because they are coming off a good win and they’ll be really up for it.”

Rhinos are third in the table and Priim feels they are finding their feet. She added: “We have got a lot of confidence on what we are doing.

“We had a bit of a rocky start, but I think we finally tied it all together in the Challenge Cup final, going out and putting in the performance of the season.

“We don’t want to let that drop now, our aim is to keep our performances going for the rest of the season and hopefully make the Grand Final.”