Women’s RL: Leeds Rhinos must improve says coach Adam Cuthbertson

LEEDS RHINOS have an opportunity to set the record straight from last year’s Women’s Super League Grand Final, but they will have to improve on recent performances their coach Adam Cuthbertson admits.

Rhinos travel to Wigan Warriors tomorrow for the sides’ first meeting since the 2018 title decider which Leeds lost 18-16 to an injury-time penalty goal.

Adam Cuthbertson.

Leeds won their opening two games of this season, against York City Knights and Featherstone Rovers, but were beaten 27-0 at Castleford Tigers last time out.

“That was disappointing,” Cuthbertson conceded.

“We had a lot of injuries that week and we had to bring through a lot of young girls with not much experience, especially big-game experience.

“It was a bit unfortunate to go in there understrength, but I won’t take anything away from Cas, they were really good.

“We really struggled to get out of our own end and Cas made us pay when they got those cheap turnovers.”

Cuthbertson reckons that rare defeat could prove a “blessing in disguise”.

He added: “You never know, but I would rather not lose just to get a kick in the backside and make them step up to another level.

“Sometimes great teams have needed that and hopefully we can get a really good reaction this week.”

Wigan had a big win at York City Knights in their most recent game, but lost to St Helens and Castleford in their opening two matches.

Cuthbertson said: “It would be good to go over there and beat them, but it is only round four.

“We are not putting anything on it.

“We are just going there to react after a poor performance in the last game.

“We really want to compete to put ourselves back in the right direction so we can have a good week going into the Challenge Cup.”

Tigers are at home to St Helens tomorrow in a clash of the only two teams with a 100 per cent winning record after three rounds.

Wakefield Trinity have home advantage in a derby showdown with Featherstone Rovers.

All three games are scheduled to kick-off at 1pm.