Women’s RL: Leeds Rhinos break new ground to side-step fixture clash

LEEDS RHINOS will break new ground when they take on Bradford Bulls in Betfred Women’s Super League tomorrow.

The game is Rhinos’ first Friday fixture and will be played on the 3G pitch at the club’s Kirkstall training base (7.30pm).

The evening date has been arranged to avoid a clash with Rhinos’ men’s Super League game at London Broncos in three days’ time.

“It’s a one-off,” coach Adam Cuthbertson confirmed.

“It’s because I am playing on Sunday, we have moved the fixture so I can be there.

“We are at an important part of the season and I can’t be away too many games.”

The match is crucial for Rhinos who are third in the table, six points behind leaders Castleford Tigers and four adrift of second-placed St Helens.

Leeds were beaten by Tigers in their previous game and Cuthbertson wants to see more aggression in their tackling as the Challenge Cup holders enter the business end of the campaign.

“It was a pretty good offensive performance, but we were quite disappointing throughout the middle of the ruck with our defence,” he said of the defeat by Tigers.

“I don’t think we turned up on the day willing to do the tough stuff, which has been our bread and butter this year – really getting stuck into defence.

“We had a minor setback in terms of how we’d like to be perceived and how we want to play the game and unfortunately it was done at Headingley.

“But we will bounce back. We are looking to have a good hit-out against Bradford and continue to have some some success for the rest of the season.”

Bulls are fifth and Cuthbertson warned: “They bring a physical presence.

“It is definitely one of those games where you have to turn up ready to get stuck in, otherwise you find yourself in some hard situations.

“If we don’t respect the ball and don’t respect what Bradford will bring to the table we will make it a very difficult night for ourselves.”

Tigers are also in derby action this weekend, playing host to Featherstone Rovers on Sunday (1pm). Also on Sunday, Wakefield Trinity visit Wigan Warriors (2pm).