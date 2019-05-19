Women’s RL: Castleford Tigers pair help Yorkshire claim Roses victory

Have your say

Castleford Tigers’ Sinead Peach and Rhiannion Marshall were among Yorkshire’s scorers in a 14-8 win over Lancashire in the first Women’s Origin match at the Summer Bash in Blackpool.

Lancashire struck first through Tara Jones (St Helens), but Yorkshire – coached by Castleford’s Lindsay Anfield – replied with touchdowns from Peach and Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls), plus a Marshall conversion, to make it 10-4 at half-time.

Marshall, who was outstanding at loose-forward, crossed soon after the break, before an unconverted try by Leah Burke (St Helens) set up a tense finish. The Yorkshire side also included Leeds Rhinos’ Caitlin Beevers, Hannah Butcher, Dannielle Anderson and Charlotte Booth.

Peach and Marshall were joined by Castleford team-mates Kelsey Gentles, Georgie Roche, Shona Hoyle, Grace Field and Tamzin Renouf.

Katherine Hepworth, of Featherstone Rovers, was among the substitutes.

Amy Johnson (Leeds) and Tara Jane Stanley (Castleford) were in the Lancashire 17.