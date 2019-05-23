Women’s RL: Adam Cuthbertson wants Leeds Rhinos to up the ante on their attack

Back-to-back trips to York City Knights will give Leeds Rhinos Women an opportunity to work on their misfiring attack.

Rhinos begin their defence of the Coral Challenge Cup with a second round tie at York on Sunday (noon) and coach Adam Cuthbertson stressed: “I know it is a big match in the Challenge Cup because you don’t get another chance, but we are really just focusing on getting better as a team offensively and trying to continue with what we’ve been doing defensively.”

Leeds' Amy Johnson is tackled by Wakefield's Caitlin Clifton.

Leeds – who were also Super League leaders last year, but lost to Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final – began the season with successive victories over Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers.

They were beaten 27-0 at table-topping Castleford Tigers before bouncing back to win 12-4 away to Wigan two weeks ago.

They are fourth in Super League and Cuthbertson insisted: “I personally think we haven’t had a great start to the year, although we’ve won more than we’ve lost.

“The girls will hold their hand up and say that as well.

“We have been quite good defensively, but offensively we’ve been pretty poor with the ball. In the last game, against Wigan, we needed to get a reaction from the loss at Castleford and I thought the girls played really well defensively, again.

“They were really strong, only letting in one try which was in the last minute, but they took their game up to another level, although not great, in offense.”

York are bottom of Super League after four successive losses, having scored 10 points and conceded 192.

“The Cup game is at the ground where their women usually play,” Cuthbertson said.

“We play them away in the league next week and York are hoping to play as an undercard or after the men’s match, which will be a good treat for the girls.

“York has got some great history and the men’s team is doing really well at the moment so it would be great to get a double-header if we can and make a real event of it.”

Castleford played Featherstone in an all-Super League tie last night. Wakefield are at home to Championship side Widnes Vikings on Sunday and Stanningley, of the Championship, have home advantage against St Helens.