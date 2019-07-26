Women’s Challenge Cup final: Showcase final is huge step forward for the game, says Aimee Staveley

LEEDS RHINOS forward Aimee Staveley reckons whatever the result of tomorrow’s Coral Challenge Cup final (11.15am), women’s rugby league will be the winner.

Aimee Staveley of Leeds Rhinos is tackled by Channy Crowl of St Helens.

Rhinos will attempt to defend their trophy against Castleford Tigers in a repeat of last year’s final.

For the first time, the showpiece is part of a triple-header at University of Bolton Stadium also involving both men’s semi-finals.

Staveley played for Bradford Bulls against Featherstone Rovers two years ago when the final was staged at the Heworth community club in York and reckons the latest choice of venue underlines how far women’s rugby league has come in such a short space of time.

“It’s amazing,” Staveley said. “Just to play at that stadium shows how much women’s rugby has progressed.

“We are all really excited.

“As long as it is a good game, that will be enough.”

The girls’ and women’s game is a growth area for rugby league and – aside from club goals – Staveley sees today as an important opportunity to showcase the female code to a big audience.

The tie will be streamed live on the BBC website and, with Hull playing Warrington Wolves in the first men’s semi-final at 2pm, there will be a big crowd in the stadium by the end.

“It is really growing,” Staveley said. “The volume of players coming through now is really good.

“The academies and girls’ teams are filtering players through. We have had a lot come through our under-19s into the first team and a lot of them are playing with us now.

“It is amazing and I think the final promotes it massively, the fact it is so out there and publicised.

“I definitely think there’s a lot more supporters for the women’s game now. I don’t think it is where it should be yet, but it is definitely going in the right direction.”

Staveley is a Challenge Cup final veteran and has yet to taste defeat after winning the trophy with Bradford against Featherstone in 2017 and when Leeds pipped Castleford 20-14 a year ago.

Rhinos went into that tie as favourites, but trailed 14-6 at half-time and looked to be heading for defeat until Staveley scored a game-changing try with 16 minutes left.

“It was a very tough game and an exciting game and we only just clinched it at the end,” she recalled.

Tigers have upped their game since then and are unbeaten at the top of Women’s Super League.

Rhinos lost 27-0 at the Jungle in April, but Staveley reckons they can turn the tables tomorrow morning.

“We are confident,” she insisted. “We have just been turning up at training, taking it a day at a time and taking care of ourselves.

“I am a massive believer in it is what happens on the day.

“We just have to be prepared for that.”

Staveley was Leeds’ player of the match in a 30-16 loss to St Helens at Emerald Headingley six days ago, despite suffering a cut head in a collision with team-mate Shannon Lacey.

With several players rested Leeds didn’t hit their usual high standards, but Staveley believes the experience of playing a curtain-raiser before a men’s Super League clash will help them tomorrow.

“It is an amazing stadium,” she said of Headingley.

“It was only the second time we’ve played there and the support was amazing.

“I think that makes people step up.”