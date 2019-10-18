Winning double for England at World Cup Nines
Both England's teams got off to a winning start in the World Cup Nines today, by an identical scoreline.
Castleford Tigers' Rhiannion Marshall and Caitlin Beevers of Leeds Rhinos were among the try scorers in the women's 25-4 win over Papua New Guinea at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.
Marshall opened the scoring with a bonus-point try, which Tigers' Tara-Jane Stanley converted - and Beevers also crossed before the break, but PNG replied with a try on the half-time hooter.
Marshall's second try put England on top at the start of the second half and St helens duo Emily Rudge and Leah Burke added touchdowns, one of them converted by Stanley.
England's men featured in the next game, cruising to a 25-4 victory over Wales.
Inspired by Sam Tomkins, England dominated from the start.
Daryl Clark scored a bonus-point try and Tomkins and Jermaine McGillvary also crossed as England took a 17-0 interval lead.
Jake Connor bagged a brace in the second half before Mike Butt scored a late consolation for Wales.
The tournament continues tomorrow when all teams will be in action twice.